Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Can you relieve dry eye with diet?

If your eyes are constantly irritated, itchy, red, or painful, you might have dry eye syndrome....
If your eyes are constantly irritated, itchy, red, or painful, you might have dry eye syndrome. Eye drops are one treatment option, but what you eat could also help or hurt your eyes.(WNDU)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Dry eye syndrome is a chronic condition in which your body doesn’t produce enough tears or the tears don’t lubricate your eyes well enough. It affects roughly 16 million Americans. Now research is showing the right diet could improve symptoms of dry eye.

If your eyes are constantly irritated, itchy, red, or painful, you might have dry eye syndrome. Eye drops are one treatment option, but what you eat could also help or hurt your eyes.

“There is definitely a correlation between a bad inflammatory diet and worsening of the dry eye, so things that are inflammatory. So dairy is inflammatory. Meats are inflammatory. Eggs are inflammatory,” explained Rolando Toyos, MD, Founder & CEO of Toyos Clinic.

Dr. Toyos also says to avoid processed foods whenever possible. What should you eat? Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and dry eye symptoms. They’re found in fish like trout, salmon, sardines, and mackerel.

“If they aren’t a fish eater, we’ll have them start an omega-3 supplement,” Dr. Toyos said.

Vitamin C has also been shown to protect the eyes from pollution and improve tear production. It’s abundant in broccoli, brussel sprouts, and citrus fruits.

Vitamin E, found in sunflower oil, almonds, pumpkin, and spinach, helps protect the retina from injury and supports the maintenance of the tear film layer in the eye.

Vitamin A, which is found in carrots, squash, and tuna, may also help reduce dry eye symptoms and improve tear quality. And recent research shows caffeine in drinks like coffee, black tea, and green tea, may stimulate tear production.

Studies also show that a vitamin D deficiency may be linked to worse dry eye symptoms. The best way to get vitamin D is to spend ten to 15 minutes in the sun each day. It’s important to note that food isn’t a replacement for other medical therapies that your doctor prescribes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

The American Cancer Society and the Baton Rouge Junior Executive Board are holding an event...
Fork Cancer event fighting cancer in Baton Rouge
Fork Cancer event fighting cancer in Baton Rouge
Fork Cancer event fighting cancer in Baton Rouge
Fork Cancer event in BR
Fork Cancer event in BR
There has been lots of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge...
Women may soon be charged with murder if they get an abortion in La.