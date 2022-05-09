Ask the Expert
Cadets with 88th BTA class graduate to become BRPD officers

More men and women graduated on Monday, May 9, and will hit the streets of Baton Rouge to protect you.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More men and women graduated on Monday, May 9, and will hit the streets of Baton Rouge to protect you.

The Baton Rouge Police Department’s 88th BTA graduation took place at Istrouma Baptist Church.

The men and women completed several weeks of training and took the oath to serve our community.

