Woman’s Hospital celebrates Mother’s Day

New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.(Woman's Hospital)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following is from a Woman’s Hospital press release:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With approximately 8,000 babies born each year at Woman’s Hospital, celebrating moms and motherhood is what they do every day! Woman’s congratulates all of the moms who have welcomed new lives this year and celebrates each and every unique journey to motherhood on Mother’s Day.

Woman’s has welcomed four babies so far today with more on the way.

New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.(Woman's Hospital)
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.(Woman's Hospital)
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.
New moms celebrate Mother's Day after giving birth earlier this week at Woman's Hospital.(Woman's Hospital)

