Police search for missing man last seen in Addis

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man last seen Sat., May 7 in the Addis area.

Ernest Wheeler (Addis Police Department)

Police say Ernest Wheeler, 61, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. He is 6′11″ and weighs around 207 lbs.

Wheeler has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, authorities report.

Please contact 911 if you see Wheeler or know of his whereabouts.

