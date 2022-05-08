Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police search for missing man last seen in Addis

Ernest Wheeler
Ernest Wheeler(Addis Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man last seen Sat., May 7 in the Addis area.

Ernest Wheeler
Ernest Wheeler(Addis Police Department)

Police say Ernest Wheeler, 61, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. He is 6′11″ and weighs around 207 lbs.

Wheeler has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, authorities report.

Please contact 911 if you see Wheeler or know of his whereabouts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Bringing awareness to elderly abuse
Bringing awareness to elderly abuse
Check out crawfish prices during Mother's Day weekend
Check out crawfish prices during Mother's Day weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 8
Heating up for Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day by checking in on the older women in your life