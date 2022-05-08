Man shot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the 4400 block of Cannon Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.