Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man shot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the 4400 block of Cannon Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Police Lights
Topeka Street shooting injures 3 people
Southern University Alumni hosted its annual Crawfish Boil and Music Festival Saturday to...
Southern Crawfish Boil and Music Festival
The Be Like CJ Foundation hosted its inaugural run this morning on LSU's campus in honor of CJ...
Be Like CJ Foundation hosts first run
Local flower shops in the capital region are seeing inflation and worker shortages during their...
Inflation affects Mother’s Day; Labor Department shows 14% increase in flowers