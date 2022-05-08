Man shot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the 4400 block of Cannon Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
