Local football standout hosts day camp for kids with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dylan Moses always wanted to do something big for his hometown.

The former Alabama linebacker is now back in Baton Rouge with new teammates—the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On Saturday, May 7, they hosted a free football camp to get kids out of the house with their peers.

“First, I just wanted them to get out of the house and be able to be on the field with me and happy just being able to have time to get educated, educated about life. And I want them to be able to come out here and have fun and enjoy the time with them,” Moses said.

But it’s about more than football.

As crime is up in the city, Moses said he wants kids to have a positive relationship with the police.

“With the kids too, I also wanted them to build a relationship with the police department as well, so they’ll be able to have you know relationships down the road so they can have people to help them,” Moses said.

“This means a lot to me, especially because I’m from this area and especially to see them that they’ve partnered with BRPD because it gives us kids a positive outlook on police, especially in this community. There’s a lot of crime going on with young kids, and so this is something to give young kids an opportunity to be involved, not to be at home, and to see something positive in their own backyard,” parent Katie Grimes said.

Moses said he wants these young football stars to know they can achieve anything they put their minds to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.