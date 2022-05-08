Heating up for Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Happy Mother’s Day to all the great moms out there. Mother’s Day will start with clouds and perhaps some light fog, then we’ll become mostly sunny and hot in the afternoon with highs around 92.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 8 (WAFB)

There isn’t an air quality health alert or action day today, as there was one yesterday. The persistent forecast of a hot and dry weather pattern continues with no chance of rain for the next several days, and highs in the low to mid 90s much of next week.

As for the next chance of rain, that looks to come into play at the end of next work week into the following weekend. Rain amounts over the next seven days will be at or below a quarter of an inch. Luckily, our local and state drought situation is in much better shape these days.

In the meantime, do whatever you need to beat the heat!

