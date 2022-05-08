Ask the Expert
Celebrate Mother’s Day by checking in on the older women in your life

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Celebrated on Sun., May 8, Mother’s Day is a good time to check on the grandmothers, mothers, aunts, and other elder women in your family who may need help protecting themselves or protected from harm by those who care for them on a regular basis.

According to officials with the Louisiana Elderly Protective Service (EPS) Program, more than 5,000 elder abuse calls come to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Abuse each year and most are for self-neglect and caregiver neglect of individuals over age 60.

Elder abuse can be physical acts of violence, emotional and verbal intimidation, isolation of an elder, sexual exploitation, withholding medicines, care or other daily necessities, or theft or misuse of the older adult’s money, property, or possessions.

Anyone can report suspected abuse anonymously so that suspicions can be investigated and properly addressed.

To report suspected abuse or neglect call this Free EPS Hotline: (833) 577-6532 or (225) 342-0144.

