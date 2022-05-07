Ask the Expert
Topeka Street shooting injures 3 people

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Topeka Street near Mohican Street, according to emergency responders.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the 3900 block of Topeka Street.

Two victims suffered minor injuries while the third victim had more serious injuries, said emergency responders.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details!

