Topeka Street shooting injures 3 people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Topeka Street near Mohican Street, according to emergency responders.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the 3900 block of Topeka Street.

Two victims suffered minor injuries while the third victim had more serious injuries, said emergency responders.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.