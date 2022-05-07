Texas man killed in crash in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash just after 4 a.m. on LA 415 at US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish Sat., May 7.

Arturo Vaquera Martinez, 54, of San Elizario, Texas died in the crash.

Martinez was driving an 18-wheeler northbound on LA 415.

For reasons still under investigation, Martinez drove off the road and through a guardrail before overturning.

State Police say at this time, restraint use is unknown. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.

