Suspect identified in Gardere Lane shooting; Girlfriend had previous fight with victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting on Gardere Lane Fri., May 6 that left three people hurt, according to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rontrell Nelson is facing second degree murder charges in connection to the incident.

Jail records show deputies were dispatched to the Gardere Coin Laundry located at 1707 Gardere Lane Friday afternoon.

Deputies say video surveillance footage showed Nelson and his girlfriend walking into the business. Nelson reportedly carried an assault rifle while his girlfriend carried a tire iron.

Footage shows a female victim walking backwards out of the business, holding a gun, while shooting inside.

Nelson reportedly followed the woman outside and started shooting at her.

Deputies say Nelson and his girlfriend were seen leaving the area in a four door tan sedan, which was later stopped by EBRSO.

Nelson was arrested during the traffic stop.

Arrest reports indicate Nelson’s girlfriend was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital.

During their investigation, deputies learned a male victim was inside of the business when Nelson and his girlfriend walked in, holding their weapons.

The victim stated Nelson’s girlfriend started fighting the female victim, hitting her in the head with the tire iron.

Nelson started shooting, hitting the male victim.

Nelson told EBRSO his girlfriend was “snuck” by the female victim two days before in the same parking lot.

Nelson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Charges for Nelson’s girlfriend will be forthcoming once she is released from the hospital.

