SPD searching for 22-year-old missing woman

Savannah Hale, 22
Savannah Hale, 22(Family members | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Savannah Hale?

Her family last heard from the 22-year-old on May 4. She stands about 5′8″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has silver hair and blue eyes.

Hale drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the disappearance are urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 (option #3).

