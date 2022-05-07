Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 19 LSU wins series opener over Miss. State 7-2

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (33-19, 12-10 SEC) picked up their 12th win in Southeastern Conference play with a 7-2 win over Mississippi State (31-22, 9-13 SEC) on Friday, May 6. The Tigers picked up eight hits in the win and held the Bulldogs to just four hits.

Ali Kilponen (18-5) earned the win for the Tigers, her team-leading 18th of the season going seven innings, allowing two earned runs, with a strikeout.

Shelbi Sunseri led the way offensively for the Tigers going 1-for-3 from the plate including a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to give LSU a quick 3-0 lead. All-American Taylor Pleasants also added two RBI and went 1-for-4 from the plate.

The Tigers led the Bulldogs 3-2 heading to the top of the fourth inning and then LSU erupted for four runs to extend their lead to 7-2. LSU will look for their fifth SEC series win on Saturday, May 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball...
Former Maryland G/F Angel Reese signs with LSU
Grambling State University
GSU announces independent review to be conducted on allegations involving women’s volleyball program
KJ Williams leads Racer comeback
LSU adds KJ Williams, OVC Player of the Year, to roster