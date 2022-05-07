No. 19 LSU wins series opener over Miss. State 7-2

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (33-19, 12-10 SEC) picked up their 12th win in Southeastern Conference play with a 7-2 win over Mississippi State (31-22, 9-13 SEC) on Friday, May 6. The Tigers picked up eight hits in the win and held the Bulldogs to just four hits.

Ali Kilponen (18-5) earned the win for the Tigers, her team-leading 18th of the season going seven innings, allowing two earned runs, with a strikeout.

Shelbi Sunseri led the way offensively for the Tigers going 1-for-3 from the plate including a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to give LSU a quick 3-0 lead. All-American Taylor Pleasants also added two RBI and went 1-for-4 from the plate.

The Tigers led the Bulldogs 3-2 heading to the top of the fourth inning and then LSU erupted for four runs to extend their lead to 7-2. LSU will look for their fifth SEC series win on Saturday, May 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

