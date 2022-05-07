New college graduates, experts share mixed opinions about current job market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mollie Ponds is only two weeks away from crossing the stage at Southern University, but there’s only one thing on her mind.

“I honestly can say I don’t know what the next six months of my life will look like, and that’s something that’s unusual for me,” Ponds said.

Ponds is an honor student and just completed law school at SU, but she is still without a job with graduation right around the corner.

Ponds said she has personally sent out hundreds of applications.

”I can tell you today I’ve applied for six just this morning. Between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, I’ve applied to six. So, multiply that by every day, that’s a lot,” Ponds said.

Ponds said she expected a few roadblocks, but nothing quite like this. ”I honestly just stay focused on what’s in front of me. So, graduating law school, plus I’m on the way to take the BAR. So, I’m focusing on that while just trying to find a balance and trying to find a job. Also, just keeping small goals in mind,” Ponds said.

However, experts say there is a reason for students, like Ponds, to remain optimistic.

“This is the hottest job market that the country has seen in quite some time,” Adam Knapp said. Knapp is the President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. He said there are more than 33,000 jobs available in Baton Rouge as of Friday, May 5.

He said that includes jobs in just about every industry. ”There are startups across the community hiring. Just about every field of logistics, engineering services, life sciences, if you’re in applied health, there’s demand almost across every sector,” Knapp said.

As for Ponds, she said this is only the beginning, and giving up is not an option. ”We’re here, but we just have to get in the door somewhere,” Ponds said.

BRAC has launched a portal to help college graduates and other job seekers find the right match. You can visit BR Works for more information.

