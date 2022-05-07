Check out crawfish prices during Mother’s Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mother’s Day weekend is the second most popular weekend of crawfish season sales, according to creators of The Crawfish App.

Give mom a gift she really wants this weekend: a pot of hot, juicy, boiled crawfish.

According to the app, one pound of boiled crawfish will cost you anywhere between $2.29/lb. up to around $5.99/lb.

Live crawfish prices are averaging $2.50/lb. this weekend, with a sack of crawfish running you between $75 and $95 depending on the weight of the sack (usually between 30 lbs. and 40 lbs.)

“While you can expect to pay around $2.50 per pound this weekend in Louisiana, you can easily find crawfish for closer to $2/lb. in your area by searching on The Crawfish App,” says Laney King, Co-Founder of the crawfish pricing mobile app that tracks over 1,600 crawfish prices throughout the Gulf South.

“But get your orders in TODAY as this is one of the busiest weekends of the entire season for your favorite crawfish retailers,” she adds.

The crawfish industry will be winding down in the next few weeks as the weather really warms up and the crawfish shells start to harden.

Mother’s Day, along with Easter, are two weekends where crawfish are in their prime condition, large in size easy to peel, and with affordable prices.

