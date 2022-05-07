Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSP search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run crash that killed bicyclist

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they need the public’s help identifying a car involved in a fatal hit and crash that killed a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish Fri., May 6.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on LA 19 (Zachary-Slaughter Hwy).

Michael John Moredock, 46, of Shreveport died in the crash, according to LSP.

The crash happened as Moredock was riding a bicycle on LA 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line.  The area was dark and had no streetlights, authorities added.

As Moredock was riding on the right side of the road, he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.  The impact ejected Moredock from the bicycle and he landed in a grassy area on side of the road.

Moredock was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, the car that hit Moredock fled the scene, Troopers say.

At this time, LSP does not have a description of the suspect’s hit and run vehicle. 

Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225-754-8500) if they have any information about the crash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Austin Joseph Isibor, 23
Assumption Parish deputy fired, arrested on sex crime charges involving teenager
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 7
Hot, hot, hot
Nearly 140 degrees were awarded during SU's summer 2019 commencement ceremony.
New college graduates, experts share mixed opinions about current job market
College grads job outlook
College grads job outlook