LSP search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run crash that killed bicyclist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they need the public’s help identifying a car involved in a fatal hit and crash that killed a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish Fri., May 6.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on LA 19 (Zachary-Slaughter Hwy).

Michael John Moredock, 46, of Shreveport died in the crash, according to LSP.

The crash happened as Moredock was riding a bicycle on LA 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line. The area was dark and had no streetlights, authorities added.

As Moredock was riding on the right side of the road, he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The impact ejected Moredock from the bicycle and he landed in a grassy area on side of the road.

Moredock was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, the car that hit Moredock fled the scene, Troopers say.

At this time, LSP does not have a description of the suspect’s hit and run vehicle.

Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225-754-8500) if they have any information about the crash.

