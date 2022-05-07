Ask the Expert
Inflation affects Mother’s Day; Labor Department shows 14% increase in flowers

Local flower shops in the capital region see inflation and worker shortages during their most busy time of year.
Local flower shops in the capital region see inflation and worker shortages during their most busy time of year.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local flower shops in the capital region are seeing inflation and worker shortages during their busiest time of the year.

The calls just keep coming. The day before Mother’s Day always keeps the staff busy at Billy Heroman’s.

“It takes a lot to pull off making moms happy all over Baton Rouge,” explained owner Ben Heroman.

Heroman says that months of preparation are put into this day. Deliveries, arrangements, and just finding the extra staff are tough during this time. In order to fully get ready for Mother’s Day, Heroman’s Flower Shop needs around 200 employees to help out.

Heroman says inflation and worker shortages put a thorn in some of their plans.

“Inflation is real. We’ve seen it, it affects us. Our flower costs are up significantly, our vase and container cost are up. Our plant and fuel costs are up for our delivery vans. So, it affects us everywhere,” Heroman said.

Heroman says they had to go up on their prices by around 15%, but they try to work with the customers who simply just want to buy a few flowers for their mothers.

“So, we always try to make sure that we have something at every price point that is a good value. So, even if you’re getting hit at the gas pump and at the grocery store right now, we still have something that you can do that your mom will love,” added Heroman.

On Saturday, May 7, florists are helping out customers like Elden Gaspard, who simply wants to get his wife and mother some yellow roses.

“Well, it comes once a year, so it really doesn’t matter. Be there for your family and also for your mom because she is the one who raised you, and she is the one taking care of you,” said Gaspard, who gets his roses.

Heroman’s is letting customers simply pick out certain arrangements that do not require folks to get a vase, this way moms can still get something sweet and the customer can save a few extra dollars.

Heroman’s Flower shops will be closed on Sunday, May 8, that way they can celebrate their mothers.

