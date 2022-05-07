Hot, hot, hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Under a ridge of high pressure, we’re going to really warm up in the foreseeable future. There is also an AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 7 (WAFB)

Starting Saturday, highs will be around 90 under sunny skies.

Sunday will also be hot, sunny, and dry with highs around 92.

Next week, we’ll continue with the hot and dry weather with highs in the mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Record highs this time of year generally run in the mid 90s, so there could be a few records threatened next week.

As for our next chance of rain, it won’t be until Thursday into next Friday, plenty of chances to mow the lawn or wash the car. Just remember to stay cool, hydrated, and safe!

