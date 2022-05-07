Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crews launch heavy search for third missing child after recent recoveries from Mississippi River

A rejuvenated search for 8-year-old Ally Wilson continued Saturday (May 7), at the site where...
A rejuvenated search for 8-year-old Ally Wilson continued Saturday (May 7), at the site where she and two other children went missing after going into the Mississippi River on April 23.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rejuvenated search for Ally Wilson launched Saturday (May 7) from the site where she and two other children went missing after entering the Mississippi River two weeks earlier.

Crews from three states joined the search for the missing 8-year-old, following the recovery of the bodies of her 14-year-old sister Brandy Wilson two days ago and of 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr. last Monday. All three juveniles were swept downriver on April 23.

Brandy Wilson’s remains were recovered near Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish. Poole’s were recovered near Crescent Park in the Bywater on Monday.

“We’ve got about 200 guys searching downriver. A lot of those guys started at 6:30 this morning,” said Todd Terrell with the United Cajun Navy.

“We’ve got guys on horseback. We’ve got ATV’s, drones, and we got a lot of walkers.”

Terrell says volunteers from Texas to Florida are helping in the search.

“This river is tough,” he said. “To find one recovery on the river is a miracle. To find two is a quadruple miracle. We’re just hoping today that we can bring closure to the family.

“It gives hope. Because a lot of people say, ‘You’re wasting your time, you’re not going to find anything.’ But the family needs closure.”

Terrell says with so many people helping, it’s been an eye-opener to just how unforgiving the Mississippi can be.

He says it’s been a learning experience for families assisting in the search to know just how quickly accidents can happen.

“A lot of families are out here today, with their kids, walking the levee. Parents should take the time while they’re walking with their child to explain nature, explain the current and the water and the boat.”

“We walked around the piling this morning, and about halfway on it, I slipped. And it was a second of reality right there.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Local flower shops in the capital region see inflation and worker shortages during their most...
Inflation affects Mother’s Day; Labor Department shows 14% increase in flowers
Check out crawfish prices during Mother’s Day weekend
Texas man killed in crash in West Baton Rouge
Rontrell Nelson
Suspect identified in Gardere Lane shooting; Girlfriend had previous fight with victim