Crews launch heavy search for 3rd missing child after recent recoveries

Over 200 volunteers helped search the Mississippi River Saturday for 8 year old Ally Wilson,...
Over 200 volunteers helped search the Mississippi River Saturday for 8 year old Ally Wilson, who went missing with her sister and friend on April 23rd.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rejuvenated search continued for Ally Wilson on Saturday at the site where she and two others went missing after going into the Mississippi river back on April 23rd.

Crews from three states searched for the 8 year old after her 14-year-old sister Brandy Wilson and 15-year-old Kevin Pool Junior were found earlier this week.

Brandy was recovered earlier this week in St. Bernard Parish, and Pool was recovered at Crescent Park in the Bywater on Monday.

“We’ve got about 200 guys searching downriver. A lot of those guys started at 6:30 this morning,” said Todd Terrell with the United Cajun Navy.

“We’ve got guys on horseback. We’ve got ATV’s, drones, and we got a lot of walkers.”

Terrell says people from Texas to Florida are helping in the search.

“This river is tough. To find one recovery on the river is a miracle. To find two is a quadruple miracle. We’re just hoping today that we can bring closure to the family,” said Terrell.

“It gives hope. Because a lot of people say you’re wasting your time, you’re not going to find anything. But the family needs closure.”

Terrell says with so many people helping, it’s been an eye-opener to just how unforgiving the Mississippi can be.

He says it’s been a learning experience for families assisting in the search to know just how quickly accidents can happen.

“A lot of families are out here today with their kids, walking the levee. Parents should take the time while they’re walking with their child to explain nature, explain the current and the water and the boat.”

“We walked around the piling this morning, and about halfway on it, I slipped and it was a second of reality right there.”

