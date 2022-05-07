Ask the Expert
Assumption Parish deputy fired, arrested on sex crime charges involving teenager

Austin Joseph Isibor, 23
Austin Joseph Isibor, 23
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and is facing several sex crime charges.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Austin Joseph Isibor, 23, of Napoleonville, was arrested on felony charges after a complaint filed by a teenager’s father.

Isibor was an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputy at the time of his arrest, where he worked since Feb. 2022.

Sheriff Falcon says Isibor has been terminated.

On May 6, detectives responded to a complaint, which stated that the victim engaged in sexual activity with Joseph at his home.

The investigation later revealed Isibor allegedly engaged in similar activity with the same girl in Dec. 2021 at his home.

After detectives obtained arrest warrants, Isibor was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two counts Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Sex Offense-Registration Required).

Deputies report Isibor remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

“We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur,” Sheriff Falcon said

