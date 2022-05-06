Ask the Expert
Tree falls, blocks Laurel Street in overnight storms

A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area...
A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday, May 5 into Friday, May 6.(Sharon Edwards)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A tree fell on top of a home on the corner of Laurel St. and the 400 block of N. 26th St., partially blocking the road during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday, May 5 into Friday, May 6.(Sam Flaco)

A telephone pole was broken as the tree fell, according to reports. No injuries have been reported.

A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday, May 5 into Friday, May 6.(Sam Flaco)
A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday, May 5 into Friday, May 6.(Sam Flaco)
As storms exit, temperatures quickly heat up again this weekend

