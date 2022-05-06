Tree falls, blocks Laurel Street in overnight storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A tree fell on top of a home on the corner of Laurel St. and the 400 block of N. 26th St., partially blocking the road during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A tree fell on a house on Laurel St. during storms that passed through the Baton Rouge area late Thursday, May 5 into Friday, May 6. (Sam Flaco)

A telephone pole was broken as the tree fell, according to reports. No injuries have been reported.

