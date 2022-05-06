As storms exit, temperatures quickly heat up again this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a round of showers and t-storms through the overnight hours, things will trend much quieter today as the storm system that produced the rains slides to our east.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 6 (WAFB)

Plenty of sunshine is expected by the afternoon which should allow highs to return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Slightly drier air should give us relatively comfortable mornings for the weekend, but afternoon temperatures will only trend higher will that drier air in place. Saturday sees highs climb to around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies, and low 90s are expected for Mother’s Day, with plenty of sunshine and dry weather expected to remain in place. So if you have outdoor plans with Mom, rain won’t be an issue, but shade is recommended with unusually hot weather expected for early May.

Building high pressure is only expected to make things hotter into next week, with daily highs expected to reach the low to mid 90s right on through the end of our 10 day forecast. That ridge of high pressure should result in a mainly dry pattern also, with little to no rainfall through at least Thursday. A slight chance of showers may arrive by late in the week and into the following weekend.

