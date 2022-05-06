One shot on Blanchard Street, first responders say
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was shot Friday, May 6, according to first responders.
The shooting reportedly happened around 6:20 a.m. on Blanchard Street, not far from Government Street.
The victim was transported to a hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.