One shot on Blanchard Street, first responders say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was shot Friday, May 6, according to first responders.

The shooting reportedly happened around 6:20 a.m. on Blanchard Street, not far from Government Street.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.