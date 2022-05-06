Mosquito allergic reactions to look out for this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer in southeast Louisiana is hot and humid, with conditions that are ripe for mosquitoes.

“We are seeing increases in house mosquitoes, those are the ones that breed in septic ditches throughout the parish and it’s a concern of ours because it transmits West Nile virus and dog heartworm,” said Randy Vaeth, with East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

Keeping mosquitoes out of parks, and your backyard is key to preventing serious bites.

“The first thing is to empty any standing water and things like the dog food dishes, pet bowls, a birdbath, try to eliminate standing water around your home,” Vaeth said.

While most bites are harmless, an allergic reaction could be serious. If you suspect an allergic reaction, Baton Rouge General physician Lauren Tillery offers this advice before going to the E.R.

“If they’re having high fevers, and they’re fatigued, or any type of swelling, then that would be an emergency room visit, versus if they got bit, and you think maybe it’s a cold, then that would be something you could see your primary care doctor about,” Tillery said.

Not all swelling is dangerous though.

“If it’s swelling in an extremity and arm a leg, something like that, you can do the cold compresses to help with reducing the swelling, a Benadryl or something like that will also help,” Tillery said, “if it’s a foot, a leg, and arm or something like that, it’s ok to do it at home. The thing that’s most concerning is when it comes to their throat.”

Baton Rouge Mosquito Control is already spraying six times a week to mitigate the number of mosquitoes.

You can call them to come to your house at 225-356-3297.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.