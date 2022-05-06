Man accused of shooting at family members now arrested in connection with separate deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man facing 10 counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at family members has now been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a club, records show.

An arrest warrant indicates Tyrell Givens, 34, of Baton Rouge, is facing one count of negligent homicide and two counts of negligent injuring related to a shooting in the parking lot of a club that left one dead and four others wounded. His bond is set at $110,000, according to jail records.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Cedrick Parker, 38, died at the scene. Investigators said the other victims were taken to the hospital with injuries classified from moderate to not life-threatening.

They added the five victims were shot in the parking lot of Charcoal Lounge on Plank Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2021.

Detectives with BRPD and deputies with the US Marshal Service arrested Givens on Dec. 30, 2021, for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at family members during a gathering at his home on March 27, 2021, police said.

BRPD said he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in connection with the incident.

Both cases are still being investigated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.