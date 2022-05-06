Ask the Expert
Former Maryland G/F Angel Reese signs with LSU

Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball...
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has added another elite player to next year’s squad with the signing of former Maryland All-American guard/forward Angel Reese.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” said Mulkey. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

As a sophomore, Reese was the top scorer and rebounder for the Terrapins, leading them to the Sweet 16. She averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She was the first Maryland player since 1975 to average a double-double. She also added 53 steals and 36 blocks.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” said Reese. “I trust in Coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work! Let’s Geaux Tigers!”

Reese was named to the AP All-America Third Team and was an honorable mention on the USBWA All-America team.

