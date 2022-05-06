Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Disney on Ice returns to Baton Rouge

By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All your favorite Disney characters are back in Baton Rouge! Disney on Ice is returning to the Capital City from May 5-8.

It’s happening at the Raising Cane’s River Center located at 275 South River Rd.

Organizers said you’ll be able to see more than 50 beloved characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. It will also feature Disney Princesses, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, Tiana and so much more!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

Here’s the upcoming days and times of the event:

Thursday, May 5: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 6: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 1 p.m.

Family-friendly ticket pricing is available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

RELATED STORY
Mother’s Day Brunch in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Synergy Megatron: New stent with mega size, mega strength, and mega accuracy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 6
As storms exit, temperatures quickly heat up again this weekend
The hearse carrying the body of East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier rolled...
Law enforcement, community honor Nick Tullier with procession
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting