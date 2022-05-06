Disney on Ice returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All your favorite Disney characters are back in Baton Rouge! Disney on Ice is returning to the Capital City from May 5-8.

It’s happening at the Raising Cane’s River Center located at 275 South River Rd.

Organizers said you’ll be able to see more than 50 beloved characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. It will also feature Disney Princesses, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, Tiana and so much more!

Here’s the upcoming days and times of the event:

Thursday, May 5: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 6: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 1 p.m.

Family-friendly ticket pricing is available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

