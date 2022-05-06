Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris...
New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.(Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters

‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Ascension Parish building moratorium could be extended again for some developments
Ascension Parish building moratorium could be extended again for some developments
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Remembering Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting