Ascension Parish building moratorium could be extended again for some developments
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Ascension Parish don’t want to see their homes flooded again as they did almost a year ago during heavy rain.

Ascension Parish council members put a building moratorium in place last June that’s already been extended once, to May 31st.

But some developments could be halted longer, until June 30th.

“I think when you look at the TIA (traffic impact analysis) and the regulation that they have concerns with its 40 trips or more and so really it just fits those criteria and I think that’s why you see the language you have you see it on there today,” parish president Clint Cointment said.

If the ban is extended, it would apply to proposed subdivisions that are big enough to see 40 or more cars drive in and out during rush hours. Large family properties would also have to wait to be divvied up.

Councilman Aaron Lawler says it is not fair to just extend the moratorium for some developments.

“I think it needs to be for all developments. There are legal reasons for that, but it’s also just simply not fair. Because right now 26 percent, since 2012, 26 percent of our new developments in the parish have come from simple partitions and family partitions,” he said.

Lawler does agree that they need more time to get the traffic impact analysis right.

“The ultimate goal of the traffic impact analysis is that we build subdivisions that don’t adversely impact traffic, but specifically on major roads that’s why we’re giving us a little more time to look at it and try and get it right,” he said.

Cointment said they do not know yet how many subdivisions this decision would affect.

Click here to report a typo.

