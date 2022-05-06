3 injured in shooting; 1 person detained, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting sent three people to the hospital on Friday, May 6, and one person has been detained, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said deputies were notified a little before 4:15 p.m. that three people were injured in a shooting that investigators believe happened on Gardere Lane. She added one of the victims drove to Jasper Avenue and was picked up there by EMS.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in the Gardere area on May 6, 2022. (WAFB)

Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

