Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

3 injured in shooting; 1 person detained, officials say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in the Gardere area...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in the Gardere area on May 6, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting sent three people to the hospital on Friday, May 6, and one person has been detained, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said deputies were notified a little before 4:15 p.m. that three people were injured in a shooting that investigators believe happened on Gardere Lane. She added one of the victims drove to Jasper Avenue and was picked up there by EMS.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in the...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in the Gardere area on May 6, 2022.(WAFB)

Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Drew Barber reads the letter she wrote to her past self as a front line worker during the...
Nurse Drew Barber's Letter to Past Self
Breonna Riley reads the letter she wrote to her past self as a front line worker during the...
Nurse Breonna Riley's Letter to Past Self
Ochsner nurses reflect on pandemic through letters to the past.
Ochsner nurses reflect on pandemic through letters to the past
Nurse Michelle Morgan's Letter to Past Self