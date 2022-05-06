13-foot alligator sunbathes on I-49; interstate blocked
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers on I-49 in DeSoto Parish got quite the surprise Friday morning (May 6).
A 13-foot alligator was spotted blocking the interstate. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a couple of photos on Facebook Friday morning, saying I-49 S was blocked near the Natchitoches Parish line.
Deputies are trying to coax the alligator off the interstate.
