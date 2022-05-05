Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

West Baton Rouge church hosting annual National Day of Prayer event

National Day of Prayer is May 5.
National Day of Prayer is May 5.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The National Day of Prayer is observed on May 5 this year.

God’s Children Ministries Worship Center Church in Port Allen is inviting members of the community to their annual prayer event.

Anyone interested in participating can meet at the Bicentennial Park near Old Ferry Landing in Port Allen beginning at 6 p.m., organizers say.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Keiristin Wilbert Chats with C-Bazz the Comedian
Devin Page
City of Baton Rouge invites community to demonstration in honor of toddler killed by stray bullet
Learn the best way to spend the day on Livingston Parish waterways.
Louisiana Weekend: Livingston Parish Waterways
FULL INTERVIEW: Crawfish King Cookoff returns on Friday, May 6
FULL INTERVIEW: Crawfish King Cookoff returns on Friday, May 6