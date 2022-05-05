West Baton Rouge church hosting annual National Day of Prayer event

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The National Day of Prayer is observed on May 5 this year.

God’s Children Ministries Worship Center Church in Port Allen is inviting members of the community to their annual prayer event.

Anyone interested in participating can meet at the Bicentennial Park near Old Ferry Landing in Port Allen beginning at 6 p.m., organizers say.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.