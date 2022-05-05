Texoma murder fugitive captured in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KXII) - One of Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitives wanted in a Texoma murder last summer was captured in Louisiana Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Justin Marquiwis Cuba, 34, was apprehended in Baton Rouge. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Details on his capture are not yet known.

Cuba is accused in the murder of JC Campbell at the Texoma Housing Authority complex in Ladonia, Texas, in August 2021. baton rouge Authorities say he and Campbell got into a verbal altercation before Cuba shot him multiple times from point blank range.

An alleged accomplice in the murder, Carmen Taylor Cuba, turned herself in to authorities at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office last month.

Cuba, who has ties to both Grayson and Fannin counties, was also wanted for failing to appear on 2020 charges of aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charges out of Grayson County.

