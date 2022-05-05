Storms early Friday; Mother’s Day scorcher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A storm system will be working into and through the local area late tonight and Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the area to a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

One or two storms embedded within a line or cluster of storms will be capable of becoming strong to severe. All forms of severe weather are possible, but damaging wind and small hail remain the main concerns. Storms will exit the local area by late morning Friday as a weak cold front arrives.

The cold front won’t provide any temperature relief. The front is likely to stall right overtop of SE Louisiana or along the immediate coast. The front will slowly lift north as a warm front through the day Saturday. We are keeping the forecast dry for the Mother’s Day weekend. It will be hot with temperatures a handful of degrees hotter Sunday than Saturday thanks to less cloud cover. Highs Sunday will reach the low 90°s with feels like temperatures making it feel more like the mid and upper 90°s.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90°s through next week. Make sure to stay hydrated if you work outdoors. Also be sure to check the backseat for kids and pets before you lock. The storm system that brings us rain early Friday will get cut off from the jet stream. The low will start to drift back towards the local area by the end of next week. This will open the door to a few sct’d t-showers next Thursday through Saturday.

