Report: Former first-round RB Michel to visit Saints

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Los Angeles Chargers free...
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs away from Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(WDBJ)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have made waves in their current offseason and they are reportedly not done yet.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are planning to host free-agent running back Sony Michel for a visit this week after he visited the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Michel, a 4-year NFL veteran, has won two Super Bowls. The first came in his 2018 rookie campaign with the Patriots and the second came in the most recent Super Bowl as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Rams.

Michel, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by New England, has never surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season. But the former Georgia Bulldog has gotten pretty close to that mark in 3 of his last 4 seasons. As a rookie, Michel ran for 931 yards and followed that up in 2019 with 912 yards on the ground the next season.

As a Ram, Michel rushed for 849 yards last season.

Currently, the Saints have star-running back Alvin Kamara on the roster along with Mark Ingram and Tony Jones, Jr. They also signed Abram Smith as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. It’s not clear at this point how many backs the Saints plan to carry on the regular-season roster after preseason, but it’s worth noting that the team is waiting to see how Kamara’s legal process in Las Vegas will play out and whether or not the league will issue further discipline based on his arrest for fighting outside of a night club months ago.

READ MORE Hearing postponed for Kamara, others in Vegas case

After Further Review: Five takes on Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints

The Saints’ headlining signing in free agency became official on Wednesday as the team announced their addition of former St. Aug and LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu to their defensive secondary. On the opening night of the draft, the Saints also traded up to land wide receiver Chris Olave from Ohio State, who is expected to play alongside Michael Thomas in an offense orchestrated by Jameis Winston.

