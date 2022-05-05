Ask the Expert
Recount underway in race for 19th JDC judge

Election officials begin hand recount in judge’s race.
Election officials begin hand recount in judge’s race.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hand recount is underway in the race for judge in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Unofficial results from the Saturday, April 30 election showed former federal prosecutor Brad Myers won the election by just two votes.

Jordan Faircloth (left) and Brad Myers (right)
His opponent, attorney and ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth, filed paperwork earlier this week asking for a recount. That recount got underway Thursday morning at the downtown library in Baton Rouge.

The hand recount only involves the 3,709 paper ballots that the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters received for this particular election. Those ballots are most frequently sent to voters 65 or over who request ballots by mail instead of voting in person. The recount is expected to take three to four hours, officials said.

The winner will replace retired judge William Morvant.

