Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Procession for Nick Tullier to take place Thursday afternoon

Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers will take part in a procession this afternoon as the body of East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier is taken to a funeral home in Denham Springs.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane.

From the hospital, the procession will head north on Essen Lane to Interstate 12. The procession will exit I-12 at Range Avenue and continue to Seale Funeral Home.

Tullier died Thursday morning, nearly six years after being shot in a 2016 ambush of police officers at a convenience store on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 5
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 5
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting
Fire destroyed a trailer on Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge on May 4, 2022.
Fire destroys mobile home on Hoo Shoo Too Road
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after she...
Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing purse from Walmart employee