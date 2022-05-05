Procession for Nick Tullier to take place Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers will take part in a procession this afternoon as the body of East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier is taken to a funeral home in Denham Springs.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane.

From the hospital, the procession will head north on Essen Lane to Interstate 12. The procession will exit I-12 at Range Avenue and continue to Seale Funeral Home.

Tullier died Thursday morning, nearly six years after being shot in a 2016 ambush of police officers at a convenience store on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

