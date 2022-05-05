Police make arrest in deadly hotel shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man suspected in the shooting death of a woman at a Baton Rouge hotel was arrested on Thursday, May 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said Justin Cuba, 34, who is homeless, is accused of killing Jaci Bergeron, 32, of Central.

The shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue on April 21.

A woman was shot to death overnight at a Baton Rouge hotel and it turns out to be a hotspot for crime.

Investigators added a Crime Stoppers tip played a major role in the arrest.

Cuba was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.

