Notre Dame super fan from La. attends LSU Spring Game to see Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recently at the LSU Spring Game, there was one fan who stood out amongst the rest.

Mike Clark is from Walker, La. and said he’s been a Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish fan for 50 years.

Clark added he attended the scrimmage to get a glimpse of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, who is now entering his first year as the LSU head coach.

Clark also said he was also there just to support college football, something he’s enjoyed doing for decades.

