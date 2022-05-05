Massive fight forces lockdown at Central High School

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A massive fight broke out at Central High School on the last day of class for seniors on Thursday, May 5.

The altercation forced the school to be placed on lockdown during the remainder of the lunch period.

Multiple videos of the fight were posted on social media.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved six individuals and the students were issued summons for ‘fistic encounter’ and disturbing the peace.

“We had no reported injuries and no reported weapons,” said officials with EBRSO.

WAFB obtained the mass text sent to parents at the school from Brandon LaGroue, the principal of Central High School:

“Central High Message Parents, In the interest of transparency, let me address the incident that took place earlier today as seniors were leaving campus. As a result of an altercation between a few students, the school went on lockdown during the remainder of the lunch period. The students involved were dealt with swiftly. Our faculty and staff responded immediately and appropriately. Students were able to eat lunch, then resume their normal instructional day after lunch. Thank you for your patience. Be assured that we will not let this incident define the school year.”

Jason Fountain, Ed.D., the superintendent of the Central Community School System, also released a statement to WAFB on the incident.

“Earlier today, an altercation took place between a few students at Central High School. The School Resource Officer, administration, and staff immediately handled the situation. Additional law enforcement support was requested to safely resolve and address the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, students were sent to class and a lockdown of the campus was initiated. Once the campus was clear, the lockdown was lifted and the school returned to normal operations.

The Central Community School System expects the highest standards of student behavior. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. The events of today are unacceptable and do not reflect the values and standards of our school system and our community.”

