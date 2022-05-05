LSU adds OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams to roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Matt McMahon have added KJ Williams to the roster, he was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year this past season.

Williams started all 34 games for Murray State averaging 29 minutes, 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game for the Racers.

The OVC Player of the Year is comin' to Baton Rouge.



Welcome to LSU, KJ Williams! pic.twitter.com/8QJdaLGVYr — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) May 5, 2022

Williams is the third former Racer to head to Baton Rouge joining Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill. The Tigers have added a total of six players through the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Mississippi State’s Derek Fountain, Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman, and North Carolina State’s Cam Hayes.

During his time at Murray State Williams scored 1,600 points and grabbed 800 rebounds in his four years becoming the third Racer to hit those marks in their career.

