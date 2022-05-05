Law enforcement, community honor Nick Tullier with procession

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers took part in a procession as the body of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier was taken to a funeral home in Denham Springs.

EBRSO escorted Cpl. Tullier from OLOL to Seale funeral home in Denham Springs around 2:30 p.m.

Tullier died Thursday morning, nearly six years after being shot in a 2016 ambush of police officers at a convenience store on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Members of the community come out to show their support for Tullier

As far as the eye could see, a sea of blue lights, led the way as Tullier’s body was moved to a funeral home.

“The community still stands with him and that we are standing strong for them,” says EBRSO Public Information Officer Casey Hicks who waits outside for Tullier’s procession to begin.

In 2016, a madman opened fire on police officers in Baton Rouge, Tullier was among six law enforcement officers shot. Three died that day.

Tullier was shot three times and spent nearly six years fighting to live at medical facilities both in Louisiana and Texas.

“I have been praying for Nick since the day it happened and never stopped. To me this is just the epitome of what he sacrificed,” explains Sandra Kees.

Cpl. Tullier spent 18 years serving his community through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Today, people gathered on Essen Lane wanting to show their gratitude.

“To salute the fallen officer, I thought that honorable. I think veterans alike and police officers that are giving their lives, that’s what they do,” explains Veteran Darryl Scott.

“For the memory of Nick, you know in his memory that this community comes together, and also the officers that died that day. I think it’s very important that we stand together,” adds Hicks.

From OLOL, the procession made its way to Seale Funeral Home on Range Avenue in Denham Springs, where even more people were waiting to show their respects.

“He fought a hard fight you know, his time came. Now, he is with the other ones who lost their lives, and they’re there getting him, I am sure,” adds Kees.

