Hot again today, storms arriving overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and mainly dry weather will prevail again today, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A nice southerly breeze of 10-20 mph by this afternoon should help at least take a little sting out of the heat.

If you’re heading out for a Cinco de Mayo happy hour or celebration, warm and mainly dry weather should continue into the evening.

Showers and t-storms are expected to move in late tonight in advance of a cold front. There are some significant model differences with regards to timing with the guidance that is available as of early Thursday morning. Most guidance indicates best chances for showers and t-storms will arrive overnight into the predawn hours of Friday, but the HRRR model shows storms moving in by or before midnight. The uncertainty is tied to the handing of some storms expected to fire in east Texas by this afternoon. The HRRR maintains those storms into the area whereas most other guidance indicates that initial wave of storms will weaken, with another round firing overnight as the cold front gets a little closer to the region. For now, I’ll lean toward the somewhat later arrival of storms late tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to show the potential for a few strong storms, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted from late Thursday into Friday morning.

Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns in any stronger storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Rain totals are expected to average less than an inch across our area, but they could be locally higher in spots.

Once the storms exit Friday morning, we will be left with a hot and dry Mother’s Day weekend.

It won’t take long for temperatures to rebound, with highs reaching the upper 80s on Friday and climbing to 90° or above through the weekend. Any outdoor plans on Mother’s Day should stay dry, but be ready for an unusually hot early May day.

The extended forecast points toward our weather only getting hotter into next week. Highs could reach the mid 90s by Monday and we’ll flirt with mid 90s for much of next week. Most days should fall a little shy of record highs, but a record could be threatened on Tuesday. Mainly dry weather is expected through Wednesday, with a chance of rain returning by late next week.

