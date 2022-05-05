Ask the Expert
GSU announces independent review to be conducted on allegations involving women’s volleyball program

Grambling State University
Grambling State University
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - According to a tweet from the Grambling State University’s athletic department, an independent review will be conducted into the allegations involving the women’s volleyball program.

The university has hired the national law office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to conduct the investigation. The tweet says the review will be “led by counsel who are experienced in legal matters involving collegiate athletics and NCAA compliance.”

The final report will be presented to GSU President Rick Gallot.

