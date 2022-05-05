Ask the Expert
Woman wakes to off knife-wielding intruder

Peggy Valentine, 43
Peggy Valentine, 43(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was asleep when another woman broke into her home and started cutting her with a knife, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victim was able to fight off her attacker, who then ran off. They added it happened on Elizabeth Street in Donaldsonville around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Peggy Valentine, 43, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and home invasion.

APSO said the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and later released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

