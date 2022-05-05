Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing purse from Walmart employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a purse from a Walmart employee April 20.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after she allegedly stole a purse from a Walmart employee. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

A spokesman with EBRSO confirmed the suspect entered the worker’s unlocked vehicle and stole the purse at a Walmart store located at 2171 O’Neal Lane.

The suspect then entered a white pick-up truck and attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at a business nearby, according to EBRSO.

The suspect entered a white pick-up truck then attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at a business nearby. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-8784 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.