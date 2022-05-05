Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing purse from Walmart employee
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a purse from a Walmart employee April 20.
A spokesman with EBRSO confirmed the suspect entered the worker’s unlocked vehicle and stole the purse at a Walmart store located at 2171 O’Neal Lane.
The suspect then entered a white pick-up truck and attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at a business nearby, according to EBRSO.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-8784 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
