CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of theft on LSU’s campus

Police say they have reason to believe the individual is responsible for multiple thefts on LSU's campus.
Police say they have reason to believe the individual is responsible for multiple thefts on LSU’s campus.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need the public’s help identifying an individual accused of theft.

Police say they have reason to believe the individual is responsible for multiple thefts on LSU’s campus.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

