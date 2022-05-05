Creole Quesadillas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although quesadillas are Spanish and Southwest in origin, they were a natural addition to Creole country. The Spanish had control of the city of New Orleans in the late 1700s, and many of their cooking techniques are a major part of Creole cuisine today. Feel free to substitute chicken with crawfish, shrimp, or crab.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked chicken, diced

8 large tortilla shells

½ cup butter

½ pound wild oyster mushrooms

½ cup sliced button mushrooms

½ pound sliced Chanterelle mushrooms

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 cup sliced green onions

1 cup dliced Creole tomatoes

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

½ cup diced red bell peppers

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

2 tbsps chopped cilantro

Creole seasoning to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

1 pound grated Monterey Jack cheese, divided

Sides for serving (salsa, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, etc.)

Method:

In a large cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, minced garlic, and green onions then sauté for 3–5 minutes or until mushrooms are wilted. Add chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, thyme, and cilantro. Continue to sauté for about 10 minutes or until juices are rendered and liquids have almost completely evaporated.

Season to taste using Creole seasoning and hot sauce. Remove from heat and set aside. In a separate skillet over medium-high heat, spray nonstick cooking spray all around the bottom. Add a tortilla shell to the skillet and sprinkle with a small amount of Monterey Jack cheese. Place an equal portion of the chicken stuffing over half of the tortilla then top with additional Monterey Jack cheese. Fold tortilla in half and cook until cheese is melted and tortilla is slightly crisp but not over-browned. Continue until all are done. Serve hot with your favorite sides. NOTE: You may also bake filled tortillas in a 375°F oven for 7–10 minutes.

