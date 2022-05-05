Authorities asking for help locating fugitive wanted for car insurance fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of fraud.

According to authorities, Anthony Singleton is wanted on a charge of automobile insurance policies fraud.

If you have information on Singleton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.