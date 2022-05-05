Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Authorities asking for help locating fugitive wanted for car insurance fraud

Anthony Singleton
Anthony Singleton(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of fraud.

According to authorities, Anthony Singleton is wanted on a charge of automobile insurance policies fraud.

If you have information on Singleton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

The suspect is described as a male 5′7 tall with small knots in his hair and was driving a...
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, campus police say
Justin Cuba
Police make arrest in deadly hotel shooting
Election officials begin hand recount in judge’s race.
No vote change in 19th JDC judge’s race after hand recount
In our Healthline News, researchers are looking at ways to promote healthy aging.
Chemical compound could offer treatment for healthy aging